Barclays PLC Sells 42,996 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 42,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $11,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,521,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 78.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 369.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 36,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BIO stock opened at $401.52 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $572.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $385.48 and a 200-day moving average of $429.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Further Reading

