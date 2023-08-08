Barclays PLC Sells 55,915 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,915 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $157,349.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $70,586.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.55. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.11). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 5,419.17%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

