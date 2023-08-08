Barclays PLC Sells 72,618 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TotalEnergies by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,893,000 after acquiring an additional 51,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 438,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $44.61 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

