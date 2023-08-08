Barclays PLC Sells 83,588 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $476,588,000. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,367,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after buying an additional 199,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.65.

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

ESS stock opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.03 and a 52 week high of $300.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.65.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.41%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.