Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $39.29 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

