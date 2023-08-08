BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 626.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282,793 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $11,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $37.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $33.78.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $385.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

