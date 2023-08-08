Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock Holdings Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,300 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Berry by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Berry by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

BRY stock opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $618.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.18. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.39 million. Berry had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 614,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

