Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $183.37

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $183.37 and traded as high as $200.01. Biglari shares last traded at $194.91, with a volume of 5,863 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biglari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Biglari Stock Down 1.9 %
Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Biglari by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biglari by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Biglari by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.
