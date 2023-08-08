Biglari (NYSE:BH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $183.37

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $183.37 and traded as high as $200.01. Biglari shares last traded at $194.91, with a volume of 5,863 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biglari in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Biglari from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Biglari alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BH

Biglari Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $444.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.70.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $222.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 29.10%. The business had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Biglari by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Biglari by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Biglari by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

(Get Free Report)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.