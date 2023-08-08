BioCardia (BCDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 274.26% and a negative net margin of 891.08%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BioCardia Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. BioCardia has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a report on Monday, July 24th. Alliance Global Partners cut BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.
BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.
