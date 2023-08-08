Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $354.00. The stock had previously closed at $268.92, but opened at $262.96. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Biogen shares last traded at $268.35, with a volume of 216,307 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Biogen from $349.00 to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.26.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biogen Trading Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.