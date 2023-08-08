Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $374.00 to $354.00. The stock had previously closed at $268.92, but opened at $262.96. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Biogen shares last traded at $268.35, with a volume of 216,307 shares traded.

Several other research firms have also commented on BIIB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Biogen from $350.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.26.

Institutional Trading of Biogen

Biogen Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Biogen by 128.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.14.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

