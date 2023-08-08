Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $20.75. Biohaven shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 144,879 shares traded.

Specifically, Director John W. Childs bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $1,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

Biohaven Stock Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,940,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

