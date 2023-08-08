Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $19.69, but opened at $20.75. Biohaven shares last traded at $20.37, with a volume of 144,879 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director John W. Childs bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,925,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,078,834.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in Biohaven by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,642,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,606,000 after acquiring an additional 464,530 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 42.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,655,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,075 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 14.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,124,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,674,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. RP Management LLC now owns 2,936,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

