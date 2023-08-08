Blend Labs (BLND) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 172.11% and a negative net margin of 379.35%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.76 million. On average, analysts expect Blend Labs to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 8.77 and a quick ratio of 8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $315.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 153,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total transaction of $147,389.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 419,351 shares of company stock valued at $442,285 in the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth $376,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 34,435 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 145,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,849,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 228,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,269,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 147,427 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

