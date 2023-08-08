Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Stock Holdings Cut by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC decreased its position in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.50. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $299.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 838.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Blue Bird

In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blue Bird news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,237,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 1,725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,805,150 shares in the company, valued at $156,103,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blue Bird Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

