BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stake Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,509 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BOK Financial by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 17,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brad A. Vincent bought 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brad A. Vincent purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $77.11 per share, for a total transaction of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,513.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.21. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.77.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

