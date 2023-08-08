BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, June 29th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.77. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $110.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $225,806.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,309.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Vincent acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.11 per share, with a total value of $77,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,513.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11,085.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 357,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after acquiring an additional 354,733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 37.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,231,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,711,000 after acquiring an additional 332,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,754,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,975,000 after acquiring an additional 252,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,179,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,600,000 after acquiring an additional 132,620 shares during the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

