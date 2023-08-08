Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,186 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BAH. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 22,600 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $2,277,628.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,994,738.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $125.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 85.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.