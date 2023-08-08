BrainsWay (BWAY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect BrainsWay to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 53.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect BrainsWay to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWAY stock opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.95. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $7.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on BrainsWay from $3.75 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in BrainsWay by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

