Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after buying an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BDN opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 542.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BDN. TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

