Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, analysts expect Brilliant Earth Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Brilliant Earth Group Price Performance

Shares of BRLT stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The company has a market capitalization of $381.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

In other news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $38,104.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,895.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,324 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 38.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

