Bunge (NYSE:BG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $114.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Bunge traded as high as $116.21 and last traded at $116.08, with a volume of 99901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.71.

BG has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Bunge by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.60.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

