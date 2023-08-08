Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Cable One were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cable One by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $992.50.

NYSE:CABO opened at $666.52 on Tuesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $602.70 and a 1-year high of $1,408.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $672.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.55%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

