Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 47,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Caesars Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caesars Entertainment news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caesars Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.