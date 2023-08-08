Caesarstone (CSTE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $150.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.43 million. On average, analysts expect Caesarstone to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CSTE opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSTE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Caesarstone from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CSTE

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 108.7% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 298,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 155,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 266.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 104,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,340,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 4,822.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the period. 34.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesarstone

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.