Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $41.46 and last traded at $41.66, with a volume of 63393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.29.

Specifically, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,468,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $471,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 100,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 497,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,468,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Calix from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Calix in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Calix Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Calix by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after acquiring an additional 105,006 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 865.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Calix by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

See Also

