Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Claire Miles Buys 20,000 Shares

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Claire Miles acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £4,200 ($5,367.41).

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of CPI opened at GBX 20.34 ($0.26) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.39. The company has a market capitalization of £345.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.73. Capita plc has a 52-week low of GBX 20.22 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.50 ($0.53).

Capita Company Profile

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Stories

