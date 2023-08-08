Capital Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,399,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,436 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $374,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,586,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cook Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 2.4 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

