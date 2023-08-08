Capri Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,579 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 166% compared to the typical volume of 3,220 call options.

Capri Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Capri has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 209.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 75,881 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth $19,107,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 23.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 886,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Capri in the second quarter worth $21,489,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Capri by 903.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut Capri from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

