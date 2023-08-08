Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CAH opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cardinal Health by 68.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after buying an additional 31,751 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

