Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect Cardinal Health to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of CAH opened at $92.22 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $60.53 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.78.
Cardinal Health Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
