Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Up 1.3 %

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $247.05 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.22 and a 52 week high of $257.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

