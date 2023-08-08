Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,559 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,580 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

CATY stock opened at $38.68 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $47.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $323.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

