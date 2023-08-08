CAVA Group (CAVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 15th. Analysts expect CAVA Group to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAVA Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $58.10.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram bought 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram acquired 2,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 in the last ninety days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAVA shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.86.

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.