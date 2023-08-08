CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.
CBAK Energy Technology Stock Performance
CBAT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.70.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
