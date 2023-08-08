CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 9th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.40 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 5.48%.

CBAT opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.04. CBAK Energy Technology has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBAT. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 353.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CBAK Energy Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

