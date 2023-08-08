Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,530,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,320,000 after purchasing an additional 869,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 26,325,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $569,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,805 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,411,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,607,000 after purchasing an additional 173,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

