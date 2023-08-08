CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 418.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 277.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the first quarter worth $204,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on CEVA from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $177,242.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $597.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.13). CEVA had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

