Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 85.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $769,954,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 507,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $703,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $666,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $557,774,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 387,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total transaction of $217,673.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,337.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,073.08, for a total value of $217,673.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,337.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,332 shares of company stock worth $6,830,885. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,139.72.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,890.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,055.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,849.71. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

