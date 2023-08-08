CIC Wealth LLC Has $3.89 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

CIC Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.5% of CIC Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. CIC Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $449.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
