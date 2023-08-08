Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Holdings Boosted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,392 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,607,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,708,000 after buying an additional 918,694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after buying an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,074,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,907,000 after buying an additional 57,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.37 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.04.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.