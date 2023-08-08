Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth $3,739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In related news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $147,658.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,891 shares of company stock worth $8,899,615. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH stock opened at $168.91 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.71 and a 1 year high of $174.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.31.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.90.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

