Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $69.52, but opened at $67.30. Cloudflare shares last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 983,055 shares changing hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $661,127.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at $7,872,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 593,590 shares of company stock worth $38,126,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $725,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51,684 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 52,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

