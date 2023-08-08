Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $69.52, but opened at $67.30. Cloudflare shares last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 983,055 shares traded.

Specifically, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $969,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares in the company, valued at $15,095,036.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $3,019,937.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at $617,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 16,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $969,215.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,095,036.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,590 shares of company stock valued at $38,126,187. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NET. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.16.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NET. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

