Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Position Boosted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,853 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,571,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,410,000 after acquiring an additional 115,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after purchasing an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after purchasing an additional 853,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,068,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,721,000 after buying an additional 146,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,895,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,365,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $50,024.81. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,752.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $524.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is 63.72%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

