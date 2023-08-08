Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 206,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,023,000 after buying an additional 96,034 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Blackford F. Brauer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

