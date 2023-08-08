Commerce Bank Acquires 179 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 57.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 54.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $100.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.78. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.18 and a twelve month high of $108.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $415.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,389 shares of company stock worth $1,488,535 in the last ninety days. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $81.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.