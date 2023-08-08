Commerce Bank Acquires 313 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Twilio were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 25.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Twilio by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,442,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Twilio by 104.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,206,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,045,000 after buying an additional 1,124,849 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,384,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,740,000 after buying an additional 1,012,163 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Price Performance

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $92.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. Analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $53,255.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,674,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 435,681 shares in the company, valued at $27,678,813.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,369 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Twilio from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.04.

Twilio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

