Commerce Bank Acquires 346 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,222 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,114,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,601,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2,063.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,024,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792,518 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director Barry F. Schwartz acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 99.65%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

