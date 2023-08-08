Commerce Bank Acquires 505 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOVT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Novanta by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after purchasing an additional 405,731 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Novanta by 575.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,866,000 after purchasing an additional 206,091 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,670,000 after purchasing an additional 100,437 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $172.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $187.60.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

