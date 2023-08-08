Commerce Bank Acquires 615 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 1,240.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 6,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $498,050.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,339.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $120.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.