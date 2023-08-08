Commerce Bank Acquires 638 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,044,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,099 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 10.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of RIO opened at $64.05 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.